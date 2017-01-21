Celebrities React to the Women's March

Ladies (and gentlemen), consider history made.
Today in Washington D.C. and around the globe, the people hit the streets in an epic celebration of solidarity with all women.
With ancillary marches taking place everywhere from L.A. to Park City (thank you Chelsea Handler) it was truly a moving moment. Some of our favorite stars were among the marchers, and many also promoted the cause on social media. Below, a selection of reactions from the celebrity crowd.
Handler, who led a March in Park City, where celebs were convened for Sundance Film Festival, shared a series of images capturing the upbeat spirit of the day on her Instagram.
Ariana Grande, never one to hold back, pasted a tasteful series of snaps expressing her enthusiasm for the cause.
Amy Schumer, a vocal supporter, showed her marching colors with friends.
Jessica Chastain was all in.
David Beckham expressed his support for all women.
When Dame Helen Mirren takes to Instagram, you know this is serious.
Charlize Theron was all smiles at the march in Park City.
Drew Barrymore showed her power.
Lena Dunham represented in a pink hat, the uniform of the day.
Stay tuned for more coverage from this momentous day.