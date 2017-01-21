Celebrities React to the Women's March

January 21, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
by: InStyle Staff

Ladies (and gentlemen), consider history made. 

Today in Washington D.C. and around the globe, the people hit the streets in an epic celebration of solidarity with all women.

With ancillary marches taking place everywhere from L.A. to Park City (thank you Chelsea Handler) it was truly a moving moment. Some of our favorite stars were among the marchers, and many also promoted the cause on social media. Below, a selection of reactions from the celebrity crowd. 

Handler, who led a March in Park City, where celebs were convened for Sundance Film Festival, shared a series of images capturing the upbeat spirit of the day on her Instagram.

Get LOUD #WOMENSMARCH #MARCHONMAIN

A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

Ariana Grande, never one to hold back, pasted a tasteful series of snaps expressing her enthusiasm for the cause. 

we the people all the people 💛🌼🤗🙏🏼 #womensmarch

A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Amy Schumer, a vocal supporter, showed her marching colors with friends. 

March like everyone's watching

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Jessica Chastain was all in. 

@womensmarch 💋

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

David Beckham expressed his support for all women. 

Respect and support women ALWAYS #womensupportingwomen #womensmarchlondon 🌎

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

When Dame Helen Mirren takes to Instagram, you know this is serious. 

this is amazing!

A photo posted by @helenmirren on

Charlize Theron was all smiles at the march in Park City.

Representing here at Sundance! #womensmarch #marchonmain

A photo posted by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on

Drew Barrymore showed her power.

I love women. I live for my two daughters. And I am full of pride and unity with all women today.

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Lena Dunham represented in a pink hat, the uniform of the day.

RG from Dianca- haven't worked my arms like this in many 🌙s

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Stay tuned for more coverage from this momentous day. 

 

