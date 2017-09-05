Celebrities React to the Trump Administration's Decision to End DACA

On Tuesday morning, the Trump administration officially announced its decision to phase out DACA, the government program Obama signed into place in 2012 to assist undocumented immigrant children.

Under the DACA (short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, nearly 800,000 young immigrants who illegally entered the U.S. as minors have been protected from deportation and able to work legally through two-year renewable work permits.

Today, however, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared that DACA is being phased out, and will officially end March 5, 2018.

The decision has come as an affront to many, as its removal will affect thousands of young people who’ve lived in America for the bulk of their lives and had little to no impact on their parents’ decision to immigrate to the U.S.

This drastic policy change has social media abuzz with thoughts and feelings, including those of the Hollywood elite.

Queen Latifah

Kristen Bell

https://twitter.com/IMKristenBell/status/905090663863255040 This administration is not representing American values. They are failing us, and our forefathers would be ashamed. — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 5, 2017

Mark Ruffalo

https://twitter.com/MarkRuffalo/status/905096265599524864 A cowardly act by a cruel, vindictive and heartless administration intent on tearing at the very fabric of the American dream. #shame https://t.co/hxbZfCZgfL — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 5, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Judd Apatow

https://twitter.com/JuddApatow/status/905094021051105281 Look at this. This is why we are here. Register to vote. https://t.co/SzAZvzQKih — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 5, 2017

Gabrielle Union

Ava DuVernay

https://twitter.com/ava/status/905092413437353986 "Adult illegal aliens." Just a disgusting display of prejudice, ignorance and heartlessness. But exactly what's expected of these cowards. https://t.co/zfYrS7uizb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 5, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg

https://www.facebook.com/zuck/posts/10104016069261801 This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Mia Farrow

Kerry Washington

Connie Britton

Kumail Nanjiani