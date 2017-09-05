Celebrities React to the Trump Administration's Decision to End DACA

Celebrities React to the Trump Administration's Decision to End DACA
by: Isabel Jones
September 5, 2017 @ 1:45 PM

On Tuesday morning, the Trump administration officially announced its decision to phase out DACA, the government program Obama signed into place in 2012 to assist undocumented immigrant children.

Under the DACA (short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, nearly 800,000 young immigrants who illegally entered the U.S. as minors have been protected from deportation and able to work legally through two-year renewable work permits.

Today, however, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared that DACA is being phased out, and will officially end March 5, 2018.

The decision has come as an affront to many, as its removal will affect thousands of young people who’ve lived in America for the bulk of their lives and had little to no impact on their parents’ decision to immigrate to the U.S.

This drastic policy change has social media abuzz with thoughts and feelings, including those of the Hollywood elite.

Scroll down below to see what celebrities are saying about this morning’s announcement.

Queen Latifah

https://twitter.com/IAMQUEENLATIFAH/status/905087265688485888

Kristen Bell

https://twitter.com/IMKristenBell/status/905090663863255040

Mark Ruffalo

https://twitter.com/MarkRuffalo/status/905096265599524864

Lin-Manuel Miranda

https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/905089905751097345

Judd Apatow

https://twitter.com/JuddApatow/status/905094021051105281

Gabrielle Union

https://twitter.com/itsgabrielleu/status/905093395000975360

Ava DuVernay

https://twitter.com/ava/status/905092413437353986

Mark Zuckerberg

https://www.facebook.com/zuck/posts/10104016069261801

This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Mia Farrow

https://twitter.com/MiaFarrow/status/905087787040481285

Kerry Washington

https://twitter.com/kerrywashington/status/905125345703153664

Connie Britton

https://twitter.com/conniebritton/status/905122361753575424

Kumail Nanjiani

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/905098572114403328

 

