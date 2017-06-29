Celebs Had Some Heated Reactions to President Trump's Tweet About Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski

When President Trump attacked Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter, it didn't take too long before celebrities chimed in with their own statements.

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joke, came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Brzezinski responded to the statement with a tweet of her own, but she wasn't the only one.

Everyone from John Legend to J.K. Rowling had something to say about the exchange.

Legend did not mince words.

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/880437636606939136 I see Melania's campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/880437965603962880 America elected a very shitty person to be President — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

Rowling took a different approach and instead quoted Abraham Lincoln.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/880412953140318210 'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/vkJnlXbnXg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2017

While Emmy Rossum didn't release a statement of her own, she did re-tweet CNN anchor Jake Tapper's observation.

Comedian Chelsea Handler re-tweeted a series of comments before adding some of her own.

https://twitter.com/chelseahandler/status/880419634880622593 Like every woman you've married hasn't had a face lift. U should also get one. And a body lift. And yes, w/this duck, its ok to man shame. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/chelseahandler/status/880441757451735040 This is the man we are entrusting our armed forces with? send the young women and men who risk their lives? This is the guy who decides? No — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 29, 2017

Chrissy Teigen has not been known to hold back with her tweets condemning the President, and this time was no exception.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/880415666142154752 You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

There's been no official statement from Brzezinski yet apart from the image she tweeted.