Celebs Had Some Heated Reactions to President Trump's Tweet About Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski

by: Alexandra Whittaker
June 29, 2017 @ 1:15 PM

When President Trump attacked Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter, it didn't take too long before celebrities chimed in with their own statements.

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joke, came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Brzezinski responded to the statement with a tweet of her own, but she wasn't the only one.

https://twitter.com/morningmika/status/880415526371176448

Everyone from John Legend to J.K. Rowling had something to say about the exchange.

Legend did not mince words.

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/880437636606939136

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/880437965603962880

Rowling took a different approach and instead quoted Abraham Lincoln.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/880412953140318210

While Emmy Rossum didn't release a statement of her own, she did re-tweet CNN anchor Jake Tapper's observation.

https://twitter.com/jaketapper/status/880416301503655937

Comedian Chelsea Handler re-tweeted a series of comments before adding some of her own.

https://twitter.com/chelseahandler/status/880419634880622593

https://twitter.com/chelseahandler/status/880441757451735040

Chrissy Teigen has not been known to hold back with her tweets condemning the President, and this time was no exception.

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/880415666142154752

There's been no official statement from Brzezinski yet apart from the image she tweeted.

