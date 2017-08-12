Celebrities React to Charlottesville Protests

Last night and into this morning, a group of torch-waving white nationalists gathered in Charlottesville, Va. to protest the proposed removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the city’s Emancipation Park—but things went much farther than that. Marchers wielded confederate flags and Nazi-era slogans, prompting a massive counter-protest against the display of bigotry, and violence quickly erupted.

The march came ahead of a white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally planned for this weekend, which was quickly dismantled around 11 a.m. Saturday after people were injured and a state of emergency was declared.

President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter Saturday afternoon, tweeting “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/896420822780444672 We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Below, see what celebrities had to say about it.

https://twitter.com/SarahKSilverman/status/896419196849995777 These people are really upset. They should go back to their countries. #WeAreAllImmigrants https://t.co/qqWSk1Zv08 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/katiecouric/status/896382352712241152 Two of my producers just got sprayed with urine. Lovely. Hard to keep your cool. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/katiecouric/status/896353969190129664 A woman just came up to me and said “I guess neo-Nazis are at least a diversion from nuclear annihilation” #whataworld #scary — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/billclinton/status/896419211362410496 Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 12, 2017

Let's all make an extra effort to spread a message of love and inclusiveness.