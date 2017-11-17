Ryan Reynolds and More Celebrities Protest Trump’s Reversal of the Elephant Trophy Ban

On Thursday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under President Donald Trump confirmed that it had reversed a ban enacted by the Obama administration to prevent Americans from importing sport-hunted elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia. The reversal would allow Americans to hunt and kill elephants in the African countries and bring trophies like tusks back into the United States.

Hollywood quickly reacted with outrage to the policy being lifted, including avid animal lover Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a clip airing Monday, Nov. 20, urging viewers to help protect these animals.

“President Trump reversed one of Barack Obama’s policies which prohibited hunters from bringing elephant trophies into the United States. So, basically by lifting this ban, he’s encouraging Americans to kill elephants,” she said. “I love elephants and if you take the time to learn about elephants, you will love elephants too. Elephants show compassion, sympathy, social intelligence, self-awareness.”

DeGeneres didn’t stop by just expressing her discontent. “I’m posting this picture on Instagram. If you’re as outraged as I am, please repost it, retweet it with the #BeKindToElephants. And for everyone who does, we’ll make a donation to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to help protect elephants.”

I’m determined to do something about this. Please repost it. Use #BeKindToElephants, and for everyone who does, we’ll make a donation to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. @DSWT **LINK IN BIO A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Nov 16, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

Celebrities were quick to share DeGeneres’s graphic, as well as photos and videos of themselves interacting with these kind and majestic creatures. From Ryan Reynolds to Leonardo DiCaprio, keep scrolling to see all of the celebrities speaking out in support of elephants and condemning the policy change.

#BeKindToElephants🐘 And you just might meet one. @dswt @theellenshow A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:29am PST

It’s criminal to roll back the elephant trophy import ban when they need our protection. Visit https://t.co/efapCzAtp2 to learn more about the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s amazing work with elephants and how to donate. #BeKindToElephants pic.twitter.com/UavXQnD0kY — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) November 17, 2017

The fact that Trump has lifted President Obama's ban on elephant trophies being imported into the country is a devastating blow to the survival of these beautiful animals. It's savage and pointless. It breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/iclfxN6TXr — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 16, 2017