Ryan Reynolds and More Celebrities Protest Trump’s Reversal of the Elephant Trophy Ban

On Thursday the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under President Donald Trump confirmed that it had reversed a ban enacted by the Obama administration to prevent Americans from importing sport-hunted elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia. The reversal would allow Americans to hunt and kill elephants in the African countries and bring trophies like tusks back into the United States.

Hollywood quickly reacted with outrage to the policy being lifted, including avid animal lover Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a clip airing Monday, Nov. 20, urging viewers to help protect these animals.

“President Trump reversed one of Barack Obama’s policies which prohibited hunters from bringing elephant trophies into the United States. So, basically by lifting this ban, he’s encouraging Americans to kill elephants,” she said. “I love elephants and if you take the time to learn about elephants, you will love elephants too. Elephants show compassion, sympathy, social intelligence, self-awareness.”

DeGeneres didn’t stop by just expressing her discontent. “I’m posting this picture on Instagram. If you’re as outraged as I am, please repost it, retweet it with the #BeKindToElephants. And for everyone who does, we’ll make a donation to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to help protect elephants.”

Celebrities were quick to share DeGeneres’s graphic, as well as photos and videos of themselves interacting with these kind and majestic creatures. From Ryan Reynolds to Leonardo DiCaprio, keep scrolling to see all of the celebrities speaking out in support of elephants and condemning the policy change.

Just wrong. We are moving backwards. Doesn’t matter what side of political fence you sit on. This should be a concern for all. Democrat, republican, Obama, Trump... it’s time to get it right. It’s also time to have a respectful dialogue instead of fueling hate. #Repost @action4ifaw with @repostapp ・・・ While the Trump administration suggests otherwise this week, there are economically-viable alternatives to #trophyhunting that consider individual animals and local communities. Sadly, this recent move will undermine conservation efforts by IFAW and other partners to protect endangered species in the region, and will negatively impact progress made to date. 🐘 In addition, this decision is NOT representative of the American people. In a nationwide poll, 9 out of 10 Americans said they do not support trophy hunting of #endangeredspecies.

#BeKindToElephants🐘 And you just might meet one. @dswt @theellenshow

Nothing justifies killing harmless animals to use its parts only as material goods, decoration or even worse as a trophy to satisfy someone´s ego or pride. If we want a better future, we must take care of the wildlife. When you hurt one species you are hurting them all, including us humans. We are all connected. #weareone #moreloveplease #BeKindToElephants https://wildfor.life/ 🐘🙏🌎 Nada justifica matar animais inofensivos para usar suas partes apenas como bens materiais, decoração ou, ainda pior, para satisfazer o ego ou orgulho de alguém. Se queremos um futuro melhor, também temos de cuidar da vida selvagem. Se você fere uma espécie, está ferindo a todas, incluindo nós, seres humanos. Somos todos conectados. https://wildfor.life/

#bekindtoanimals #bantrophyhuntingworldwide 🐘 this is a no brainer!! Absolutely insane

