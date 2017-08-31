Celebrities Pay Tribute to the Late Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

On this day, 20 years ago, millions of hearts were broken as the world learned of the death of beloved international icon Princess Diana.

Although time is said to heal all wounds, the pain of the late royal’s death is one still felt around the world two decades later—and it seems nearly as raw as it did then.

Princess Diana’s 1997 car accident and subsequent death were widely attributed to the paparazzi’s aggressive obsession with photographing the People’s Princess. One can’t help but wonder how the story might’ve played out had Diana reigned during the dawn of social media—if Instagram and Twitter branding could’ve kept the media at bay.

Ironically, many celebrities have taken to the respective platforms to pay tribute to the late royal. Although our means of communication have radically changed in the past 20 years, Princess Di’s impact is still felt in modern society.

RELATED: Princess Charlotte Is Following in Princess Diana’s Footsteps—on the Dance Floor

Scroll down below to see stars’ touching homages to the one and only Princess Diana.

Cindy Crawford

Lena Dunham

Elton John

Katie Couric

Mario Dedivanovic

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYduHd5BwY1/?taken-by=makeupbymario 20 years 🥀 #princessdiana A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Alexa Chung

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYc83hxDFuh/ ❤️ A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Rita Wilson