Hollywood's Elite Are Descending on Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Hollywood's Elite Are Descending on Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
Victor Boyko/Getty
July 3, 2017 @ 2:00 PM
by: Alicia Brunker

On Sunday, Paris Haute Couture Week kicked off with a star-studded bang. At Schiaparelli, Olivia Palermo and Tracee Ellis Ross added a dose of color to the front row, with Ellis Ross opting for a fuchsia maxi that hit right above her powder pink boots and Palermo donning a plunging white dress that featured a large cherry-colored heart. Over at Dior, Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and Celine Dion delivered a serious dose of style that mirrored the dreamy looks on the runway. Check out more of our favorite stars’ looks below.

VIDEO: 21 Unforgettable Looks from the Chanel Couture Show

Shop This Post

The Latest

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top