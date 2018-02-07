Leave it to master of glamour Tom Ford to kick off New York Fashion Week with a bang.

Technically, the designer was celebrating New York Fashion Week Men's on Tuesday when he invited guests to see his latest menswear fall 2018 collection but celebrities still turned out in droves. Ciara and husband Russell Wilson looked particularly handsome together—in Tom Ford, of course—in the front row, while musicians like Haley and Pusha T sat nearby. Ford also welcomed the man behind Empire, Lee Daniels, plus entertainment notables like Trevor Noah. In addition, the dapper designer showed underwear on the runway, so there was plenty of eye candy on the catwalk.

His womenswear show debuts Thursday, but we're also looking forward to seeing who steps out for major shows like Bottega Veneta, Victoria Beckham, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs, to name a few.

Scroll down to see all the celebrities sitting front row at New York Fashion Week fall 2018.