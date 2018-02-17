See All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at London Fashion Week

As soon as the last model hit the runway at Marc Jacobs's fall 2018 New York Fashion Week show, editors and fashion insiders flocked to London for the next wave of looks that'll capture your attention.

But first, who's sitting in the front row? Mulberry kicked off London Fashion Week on Friday in a posh way with celebrities like Emma Roberts and Jourdan Dunn playing witness to designer Johnny Coca's latest collection, which came with a full-on live performance by British singer Alison Goldfrapp. So what else can we expect to go down in the days ahead? Design houses we for sure know will draw out an A-list crowd include J.W. Anderson, Burberry, Simone Rocha, Mary Katrantzou, and Erdem.

VIDEO: See All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at NYFW

If New York Fashion Week was any indictor, the front row—and those who take a seat there—makes headlines just as much as the crazy accessories and latest trends to debut. After London, it's off to Milan and Paris for the next wave of shows.

Scroll down for the front row celebrities at London Fashion Week.