See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating International Women's Day

March 8, 2017 @ 12:45 PM
by: Isabel Jones

This International Women’s Day is sure to be one for the books. Whether you’re striking, wearing red, or just letting your presence be known, March 8, 2017, is already turning out to be a wildly empowering moment in time.

Scroll down below to see how all your favorite celebrities are celebrating International Women’s Day.

Reese Witherspoon

Martha Hunt

Tag the women who help you move forward ✊ #internationalwomensday

Gal Gadot

Katie Holmes

Mindy Kaling

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Tag a strong woman you admire #BeBoldForChange

Romeo Beckham

To all the women around the world.... happy women's day !! #womensday

Victoria Beckham

Shay Mitchell

👭💃🏻👭💃🏻👭 #Internationalwomensday

January Jones

Be bold. #internationalwomensday

Christy Turlington Burns

Olivia Culpo

Sophia Bush

Serena Williams

Mark Ruffalo

Gisele Bündchen

Salma Hayek

Happy International Women's Day #iwd2017

Jourdan Dunn

Poppy Delevingne

You inspire me Mama 💘 #InternationalWomensDay

Lily Allen

Billie Lourd

No longer will ambition and a woman. Be seen as a negative. Be persistent. Don't apologize. Never give up on your goals and dreams. We will model ambition for. For our daughter and our sons. [MUSIC] I ambitious. I will not hide it. We will not hide it. We embrace ambition. Women are made Need to be ambitious. I will dream big. Big. Without hesitation. We will take risks. Not live in fear. We will, [MUSIC] Equality for all. For all of us to lean in together. To transform Societies. Change the world. Take the stigma out of the word ambition. Own your power. Own your power. Own your drive. Own your dreams. [MUSIC]

