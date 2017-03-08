See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating International Women's Day

This International Women’s Day is sure to be one for the books. Whether you’re striking, wearing red, or just letting your presence be known, March 8, 2017, is already turning out to be a wildly empowering moment in time.
Scroll down below to see how all your favorite celebrities are celebrating International Women’s Day.
RELATED: Lena Dunham Writes Essay in Support of “Fighting with and for” Immigrant Women
Reese Witherspoon
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYtxhYAUy_/?taken-by=draperjames
Today and every day we're inspired by our founder @reesewitherspoon and all the amazing, powerful, and strong women in our lives💪#InternationalWomensDay
A post shared by Draper James (@draperjames) on
Martha Hunt
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYmwJfBp3k/?taken-by=marthahunt
Tag the women who help you move forward ✊ #internationalwomensday
A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on
Gal Gadot
Katie Holmes
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYs2HnDiDh/?taken-by=katieholmes212
My beautiful mom who inspires me everyday and my magical daughter who I am so very proud of. I celebrate all women today and everyday!!!!!! #weruntheworld #internationalwomensday 💪❤️🎀💕💃🏻💪❤️🎀💋💃🏻
A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on
Mindy Kaling
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYuiSslEyg/?taken-by=mindykaling
Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Tag a strong woman you admire #BeBoldForChange
A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on
Romeo Beckham
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYspAFARQm/?taken-by=romeobeckham
To all the women around the world.... happy women's day !! #womensday
A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on
Victoria Beckham
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYwWB-BV3s/?taken-by=victoriabeckham
“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.”- Estée Lauder To celebrate #InternationalWomensDay, I will be talking to @sundaytimeslorraine and @sarahcreal from Estée Lauder in an exclusive Facebook Live discussion! Inspired by the iconic founder of @esteelauder who once said “I never dreamed about success, I worked for it”, Lorraine, Sarah and myself will chat about our careers, lives and how women inspire us. Tune in to my @Facebook page today at 7:15pm GMT and take part X VB #SheMeansBusiness #VBxEsteeLauder
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on
Shay Mitchell
January Jones
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYfxAGD7QA/?taken-by=januaryjones
Christy Turlington Burns
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYiczmhP5Z/?taken-by=cturlington
Who rules the world? Empowered, Independent, Educated Girls & Women like these beautiful and spirited Maasai secondary school students in Tanzania at #MWEDO. Happy International Women's Day! #IWD2017 @everymomcounts #girlscount @onecampaign #whatispossible
A post shared by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on
Olivia Culpo
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYA5cZAmdg/?taken-by=oliviaculpo
Happy International Womens Day! I love you all so much and I'm so grateful for you. Good Morning from Paris ❤🌞☕️ @fwrd #lookfwrd @topshop @lpathelabel
A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on
Sophia Bush
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYOvteDhSP/?taken-by=sophiabush
Solidarity. The Statue Of Liberty is dark today. #ADayWithoutWomen #InternationalWomensDay However you choose to express your solidarity -- striking, wearing red, making phone calls to your reps, only spending money at women-owned businesses (one of or all of these things) -- thank you. 👊🏼
A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on
Serena Williams
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYQ1x6hPud/?taken-by=serenawilliams
Proud to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay with @Brawnybrand by honoring those who continue to break down barriers #StrengthHasNoGender. Learn more about these incredible women on Brawny.com. #Ad
A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on
Mark Ruffalo
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYhxa-jez7/?taken-by=markruffalo
@PlannedParenthood helps all different kinds of people. For #WomensDay #DannyDeVito and I #StandWithPP! Thanks Caren x #IWD2017
A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on
Gisele Bündchen
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYZ9HhFJXm/?taken-by=gisele
It's time to end all forms of discrimination. Let's support and love one another. Happy Women's Day for all women around the world! #equality #loveistheanswer #weareone #internationalwomensday ❤🌎 É hora de acabar com todas as formas de discriminação. Vamos apoiar e amar uns aos outros. Feliz dia das mulheres para todas mulheres ao redor do mundo! #igualdade #oamoréaresposta #diainternacionaldasmulheres
A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on
Salma Hayek
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYSQNfBe5J/?taken-by=salmahayek
Jourdan Dunn
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYWHO4B1B6/?taken-by=jourdandunn
Poppy Delevingne
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRX6oP3gvz4/?taken-by=poppydelevingne
You inspire me Mama 💘 #InternationalWomensDay
A post shared by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on
Lily Allen
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRX_BmnjufN/?taken-by=lilyallen
#iwd2017 #chimamandangoziadichie Appropriate reading for International Women's Day. It's (LIT)erature 📚
A post shared by Lily (@lilyallen) on
Billie Lourd
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYqGjPg-r5/?taken-by=praisethelourd
🙌🏽👭🙌🏽There is no point at which you can say, ‘Well, I’m successful now. I might as well take a nap.”
A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on