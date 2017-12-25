Your Favorite Celebrities Can't Stop Playing with Snapchat's Holiday Filters, and It's Hilarious

Do you ever go on Snapchat and play with all the different filters without sending a single snap? No? Just us then...
These celebrities got really into the holiday-themed filters this year. From turkey legs on Thanksgiving to reindeer antlers come Christmastime, Snapchat is really providing the goods.
VIDEO: The Royal Family Wearing Ugly Christmas Sweaters Is Everything
RELATED: 5 Shoppable Celeb-Inspired Holiday Outfits
Scroll down below to see your favorite stars making their best faces in all the fun holiday filters.
-
1. Kim Kardashian West
Real question, though: Are those ears part of the filter or is she just wearing them for fun?
-
2. Bella and Yolanda Hadid
We love a good mother-daughter bonding session on Snapchat!
-
3. Ashley Graham
Only Ashley Graham could make turkey legs look this fabulous.
-
4. Paris Hilton
"These turkey legs are hot" —Paris Hilton, probably.
-
5. Reese Witherspoon
That's one happy looking Christmas polar bear!
-
6. Kourtney Kardashian
We're pretty sure those are reindeer antlers...
-
7. Kendall Jenner
She was 100% eating Christmas cookies during this snap.
-
8. Chrissy Teigen
Like Chrissy, we too are obsessed with this reindeer filter.
-
9. Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian
Nothing to see her, just a couple of bears hanging out in the snow.
-
10. Reese Witherspoon
Dancer, Comet, Vixen, or Reese Witherspoon?
-
11. Kim Kardashian West
Kim K poses with bear ears, some mistletoe, and her famous doctor, Simon Ourian.
-
12. Gigi Hadid
Gigi is wishing YOU a very happy holidays!
-
13. Luna Legend
Chrissy Teigen's adorable daughter makes a pretty cute reindeer!
-
14. Kim Kardashian West
If there's one celeb who loves these filters the most, it's DEFINITELY Kim K.