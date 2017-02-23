How Celebrities Are Celebrating 100 Days of Kindness with GLSEN

GLSEN, the Gay, Lesbian, & Straight Education Network, is kicking off their latest campaign, 100 Days of Kindness with the help of a few famous faces.

The campaign was created to show support for and stand in solidarity with LGBTQ youths in the face of "reports of harassment, bullying, and violence towards LGBTQ students in schools," according to the network's website. "We have to let these students know we support them," the site continued. "That’s why we launched 100 Days of Kindness—a national campaign inviting our community to post messages of support to LGBTQ students on social media by sharing moments of #KindnessInAction."

Needless to say, plenty of celebrities have contributed to the campaign, together forming what GLSEN calls, "brick[s] in a virtual wall of kindness on this webpage, glsen.org/100days."

From Beyoncé and Nina Dobrev, to Lance Bass and America Ferrera, scroll down to see the words of encouragement from the celebrity community to the LGBTQ community.

https://www.facebook.com/beyonce/posts/10158418659530601 #LGBTQ students need to know we support them. Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction GLSEN​ Posted by Beyoncé on Thursday, February 23, 2017