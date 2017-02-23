How Celebrities Are Celebrating 100 Days of Kindness with GLSEN

February 23, 2017 @ 5:00 PM
by: Jane Asher

GLSEN, the Gay, Lesbian, & Straight Education Network, is kicking off their latest campaign, 100 Days of Kindness with the help of a few famous faces.

The campaign was created to show support for and stand in solidarity with LGBTQ youths in the face of "reports of harassment, bullying, and violence towards LGBTQ students in schools," according to the network's website. "We have to let these students know we support them," the site continued. "That’s why we launched 100 Days of Kindness—a national campaign inviting our community to post messages of support to LGBTQ students on social media by sharing moments of #KindnessInAction."

Needless to say, plenty of celebrities have contributed to the campaign, together forming what GLSEN calls, "brick[s] in a virtual wall of kindness on this webpage, glsen.org/100days."

From Beyoncé and Nina Dobrev, to Lance Bass and America Ferrera, scroll down to see the words of encouragement from the celebrity community to the LGBTQ community.

https://www.facebook.com/beyonce/posts/10158418659530601

#LGBTQ students need to know we support them. Share your support to #protecttransyouth at glsen.org/100days & put #KindnessInAction GLSEN​

Posted by Beyoncé on Thursday, February 23, 2017

https://twitter.com/conniebritton/status/834786609946099713

https://twitter.com/LanceBass/status/834592782140350464

https://twitter.com/ninadobrev/status/834582648911650816

https://twitter.com/Sia/status/834592981122379776

https://twitter.com/missmayim/status/834807660516028416

https://twitter.com/AmericaFerrera/status/829896341094404096

https://twitter.com/ElizabethBanks/status/834884426332962816

https://twitter.com/FelicityHuffman/status/834887723689246720

https://twitter.com/MarkRuffalo/status/834887844321603584

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ3SDW4jKiP/?taken-by=realmonaghan

