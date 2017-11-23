See How Chrissy Teigen, EmRata, J.Lo, and More Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving

On Thursday, as the country prepared to partake in the year’s biggest turkey feast, Hollywood gave thanks for their friends and family on social media, posting photos of their holiday spreads, traditions, and even their workouts before dinner.
Gisele Bündchen, Hugh Jackman, and Drew Barrymore kept expanding waistlines to a minimum, with Barrymore getting her sweat on at SoulCycle and the former Victoria's Secret model practicing yoga on an exercise ball. Meanwhile, funny women Chrissy Teigen and Miley Cyrus had quite the opposite approach to the holiday, as they counted down the hours until they could get their gobble on.
On the other hand, others, like Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Rowland, were most grateful for their loved ones, sharing sweet family snapshots to commemorate the season.
Scroll below to see how the rest of Tinseltown celebrated Thanksgiving!