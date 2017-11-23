See How Chrissy Teigen, EmRata, J.Lo, and More Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving

On Thursday, as the country prepared to partake in the year’s biggest turkey feast, Hollywood gave thanks for their friends and family on social media, posting photos of their holiday spreads, traditions, and even their workouts before dinner.

Gisele Bündchen, Hugh Jackman, and Drew Barrymore kept expanding waistlines to a minimum, with Barrymore getting her sweat on at SoulCycle and the former Victoria's Secret model practicing yoga on an exercise ball. Meanwhile, funny women Chrissy Teigen and Miley Cyrus had quite the opposite approach to the holiday, as they counted down the hours until they could get their gobble on.

On the other hand, others, like Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Rowland, were most grateful for their loved ones, sharing sweet family snapshots to commemorate the season.

Scroll below to see how the rest of Tinseltown celebrated Thanksgiving!

Chrissy Teigen

Emily Ratajkowski

Happy Thanksgiving from paradise 🌴@inamorataswim A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:09am PST

Reese Witherspoon

Pie game strong! 💪🏼🥧🍁 What’s your favorite flavor? #ThanksgivingPrep A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Gisele Bündchen

Meanwhile, the day before Thanksgiving at @tb12sports... Where are you @tombrady? 💪🏻😜 Enquanto isso, um dia antes do Dia de Ação de Graças no @tb12sports ... Onde você está @tombrady? A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:15am PST

Jennifer Lopez

Twinning x5 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👦🏻 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:53pm PST

Miley Cyrus

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

Drew Barrymore

@staceygnyc getting the Pre turkey burn on. This class is so inspired and loving. This is the time to be our most loving. That is what these holidays are for. To be kind and grateful and to take care of ourselves and each other #HAPPYTHANKSGIVING A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:57am PST

Gwen Stefani

#thankfulness #happythanksgiving gx #youmakeitfeelikechristmas gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Barack Obama

From the Obama family to yours, we wish you a Happy Thanksgiving full of joy and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/xAvSQwjQkz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 23, 2017

Chelsea Handler

On this Thanksgiving, I am grateful to all the people who are still talking to me. 🦃🦃🦃 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 23, 2017

Hugh Jackman

Just booked my ticket to Thanksgiving Dinner. 1 meter for every calorie I’m about to consume.

To every single one of you - I’m so grateful. #HappyThanksgiving2017 #Grateful pic.twitter.com/0Ppb13iFEQ — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 23, 2017

Kelly Rowland

From my family to yours, wishing you a day filled with peace, love, happiness and lots of good food! Happy Thanksgiving! 🙏🏾💛🍁🍽 pic.twitter.com/QdlFYoYa3b — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) November 23, 2017

Kris Jenner

Lucy Hale

Sometimes the best thing is to simply be thankful you're alive. Grateful for my blessings 🙏🏼 HAPPY THANKSGIVING my loves ! 🍁🌽❤️ 📸: @itselliotknight pic.twitter.com/qPceKHHNpO — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) November 23, 2017

Kerry Washington