See How Celebrities Are Spreading Christmas Cheer on Social Media

Lara Walsh
Dec 25, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Hollywood is decking the halls of Tinseltown with plenty of holiday cheer.

As celebrities ushered in Christmas Day, many took to social media to share their blessings from the past year.

While some, like Kris Jenner, Madonna, Will Smith, and Victoria and David Beckham proved that its the season to focus on family, with portraits of their loved ones decked out in festive gear, others, such as, Kendall Jenner, Justin Timberlake, Kate Hudson, and Sarah Jessica Parker were busy celebrating with Christmas decorations of epic proportions. Additionally, new moms Serena Williams and Mindy Kaling spent their first Christmas with babies in tow. 

Scroll below to see how some of our favorite stars celebrated the holiday season in 2017. 

Justin Timberlake

Will Smith

Kate Hudson

Sarah Jessica Parker

Kris Jenner

DAY 24 🎄 #ChristmasEve

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Serena Williams

The Beckhams

Merry Christmas 🎅🏼 ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Katy Perry

tbt to when I put the ho in holidays

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Blake Lively

Kendall Jenner

merry merry

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Madonna

Reese Witherspoon

From our family to yours… Merry Christmas everybody! ❤️ #ChristmasEve

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

The Obamas

Mindy Kaling

Eva Longoria

Sofia Vergara

Jessica Alba

