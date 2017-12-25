See How Celebrities Are Spreading Christmas Cheer on Social Media

Hollywood is decking the halls of Tinseltown with plenty of holiday cheer.
As celebrities ushered in Christmas Day, many took to social media to share their blessings from the past year.
While some, like Kris Jenner, Madonna, Will Smith, and Victoria and David Beckham proved that its the season to focus on family, with portraits of their loved ones decked out in festive gear, others, such as, Kendall Jenner, Justin Timberlake, Kate Hudson, and Sarah Jessica Parker were busy celebrating with Christmas decorations of epic proportions. Additionally, new moms Serena Williams and Mindy Kaling spent their first Christmas with babies in tow.
Scroll below to see how some of our favorite stars celebrated the holiday season in 2017.