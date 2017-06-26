Watch These Celebrities Explain Why They're Supporting Planned Parenthood Right Now

Why, exactly, are dozens of celebrities coming together to speak up politically?

Well, Senate GOP leaders are currently working on legislation that’ll not only overhaul Obamacare, but will also strip away Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood for a year. That’s why Jennifer Lawrence, Jon Hamm, Lena Dunham, Gloria Steinem and a group of socially active celebrities are joining forces.

In the video above, first released on Dunham’s Lenny Letter, stars provide an overview of how, exactly, you can easily contact your Senator’s office, elaborating on the importance of the bill's potential impact. “This is nothing more than a blatantly political attempt to do whatever it takes to attack women’s health and rights and take healthcare away from the people who need it most,” Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, and Debi Mazar said in the video.

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem provided further reason to. “The right to decide our own bodily future is the most basic of all human rights,” she says. Together, the celebrities involved outlined the effects that such a bill could have. “If Congress cuts funding to Planned Parenthood, millions of people will be left without access to birth control, life-saving cancer screenings, and other basic care. Many of them will have nowhere else to go for the healthcare they need,” they added.

Watch the video above to see how you can call your senator now—and visit IStandWithPP.org/call to learn more.