See Each and Every Star Who Came to Celebrate the 2017 U.S. Open
Jim Spellman/WireImage
August 29, 2017 @ 8:45 AM
by: Meghan Overdeep

The weather may be cooling down, but the tennis court is just heating up.

That's right: The 2017 U.S. Open is underway, and the stars are pouring into New York to watch some of the best names in tennis face off between now and Sept. 10.

The festivities officially kicked off on Monday night, as celebrities flocked to the 17th Annual USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Shania Twain (who also happened to be celebrating her 52nd birthday) performed for an eclectic group, including Pharrell Williams, Luke Bryan, and Katie Couric.

Scroll down for the best looks from the star-studded affair:

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

