10 Pics of Celebrities Rocking Butterfly Clips Circa the Early 2000s

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you might remember butterfly clips fondly. Sturdy, brightly colored, and easy to throw on, these accessories dominated hair looks from red carpets to recess.
But just because it's 2017 doesn't mean butterfly clips are dead and gone. Stars have worn them from the '90s through this year, and we've rounded up some of our favorite takes on the trend.
Scroll through some of our favorite moments of celebrities rocking butterfly clips circa the early 2000s and relive the trendy moments for yourself.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
What would a butterfly clip gallery be without these two? They practically invented the genre.
Marion Cotillard
A subtle hair-colored butterfly clip didn't go unnoticed, Marion!
Mariah Carey
The singer wore butterfly clips to the Golden Globes in 2006.
Tyra Banks
Leave it to a Top Model to rock a giant butterfly flawlessly.
Gigi Hadid
Hadid wore retro versions of the butterfly clip at Milan Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2017 Fendi show.
Keira Knightley
What better way to prep your hair for the 2011 Venice Film Festival than with some flower-themed butterfly clips?
Helena Bonham Carter
She may be known for her off-color style, but that didn't make Bonham Carter immune to the butterfly clip trend.
Leslie Mann
Mann wore a grown-up version of the popular clip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2017.
Scarlett Johansson
Turns out ScarJo is a big fan of butterflies. Who knew?