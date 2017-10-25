10 Pics of Celebrities Rocking Butterfly Clips Circa the Early 2000s

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you might remember butterfly clips fondly. Sturdy, brightly colored, and easy to throw on, these accessories dominated hair looks from red carpets to recess.

But just because it's 2017 doesn't mean butterfly clips are dead and gone. Stars have worn them from the '90s through this year, and we've rounded up some of our favorite takes on the trend.

Scroll through some of our favorite moments of celebrities rocking butterfly clips circa the early 2000s and relive the trendy moments for yourself.