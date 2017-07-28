Senator Susan Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowski Reach Hero Status on Twitter

Senator Susan Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowski Reach Hero Status on Twitter
Getty
by: Jennifer Davis
July 28, 2017

When Senator John McCain cast the deciding vote to officially dash the "Skinny Repeal" of the Affordable Care Act, he was quickly dubbed a hero by the media and Twitter, but he's not the only one who saved healthcare for millions of Americans.

Senator Susan Collins and Senator Lisa Murkowski, who represent Maine and Alaska, respectively, were under immense pressure both from other Republicans and President Trump to support party over policy and vote for the repeal. But they didn't. Instead, they chose to put the well-being of their constituents and millions of Americans first, bucking against their party and deciding to vote no.

While McCain's decision was vital, it must be noted that unlike the Arizona Senator, Collins and Murkowski steadfastly opposed all iterations of the bill, never wavering even as they were bullied and threatened. It takes immense courage to do what they did, and we salute their bravery. Let's be real: They're pretty badass.

Chelsea Handler put it well when she Tweeted her support of the ladies on Twitter after the repeal died on the Senate floor: "To the great women @lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins. Thank you for standing up for women everywhere. You have honored us. Lots of love to you."

https://twitter.com/chelseahandler/status/890946134704664576

The comedian wasn't the only one to offer her gratitude on Twitter. Other celebrities including Cher, Kristen Bell, Billy Crystal, and more all shared their thoughts on social media. Scroll down to see what they had to say.

https://twitter.com/IMKristenBell/status/890809689536987136

https://twitter.com/cher/status/890815406708998144

https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/890823503540355073

https://twitter.com/johnlegend/status/890815319169564672

https://twitter.com/ElizabethBanks/status/890820519011860480

https://twitter.com/BeauWillimon/status/890815023982886912

https://twitter.com/BrooklynDecker/status/890812797327556612

https://twitter.com/kathygriffin/status/890809885151043585

https://twitter.com/mrchrislowell/status/890813570782343168

https://twitter.com/MileyCyrus/status/890821289887154176

https://twitter.com/WhoopiGoldberg/status/890929364883439616

