Catherine Zeta-Jones's Naked Dress Is Sheer, Sequined Perfection

Although Catherine Zeta-Jones is hardly a red carpet rookie, she still manages to keep us on our toes.
On Monday, the 47-year-old actress arrived at the MIPCOM opening party in Cannes, France, wearing a sheer, sequined black lace Zuhair Murad column gown with a plunging neckline. The mother of two wore her long dark mane pinned under an old-fashioned 'do with vintage diamond drop earrings that added an extra dash of glitz to her look.
The Oscar winner is currently on the press tour for her upcoming Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother. In the film, Zeta-Jones portrays title character and real-life Miami drug lord Griselda Blanco (so not quite as glam the Zuhair Murad-wearing starlet above.)
Cocaine Godmother premieres on the Lifetime network in 2018, so good news: We have at least a couple months of CZJ red carpet fashion to look forward to!
Until her next appearance, we’ll keep ourselves busy by rummaging through her Instagram—and her gorgeous 14-year-old daughter’s, Carys Zeta Douglas, of course.