Catherine Zeta-Jones's Naked Dress Is Sheer, Sequined Perfection

Although Catherine Zeta-Jones is hardly a red carpet rookie, she still manages to keep us on our toes.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actress arrived at the MIPCOM opening party in Cannes, France, wearing a sheer, sequined black lace Zuhair Murad column gown with a plunging neckline. The mother of two wore her long dark mane pinned under an old-fashioned 'do with vintage diamond drop earrings that added an extra dash of glitz to her look.

Tony Barson/FilmMagic

The Oscar winner is currently on the press tour for her upcoming Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother. In the film, Zeta-Jones portrays title character and real-life Miami drug lord Griselda Blanco (so not quite as glam the Zuhair Murad-wearing starlet above.)

Cocaine Godmother premieres on the Lifetime network in 2018, so good news: We have at least a couple months of CZJ red carpet fashion to look forward to!

Until her next appearance, we’ll keep ourselves busy by rummaging through her Instagram—and her gorgeous 14-year-old daughter’s, Carys Zeta Douglas, of course.

thank you<3 @michaelkors A post shared by Carys Zeta (@carys.douglas) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT