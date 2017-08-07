Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Blessing Us with Her Own QVC Home Collection

Would you trust Catherine Zeta-Jones to design your living room? Picture it now: a fresh bouquet of roses here, plush pillows with an endless thread-count there. Perhaps there’d be a bar cart, because why not?

The far-fetched idea is meeting reality this fall. The actress has teamed up with QVC to design and launch Casa Zeta-Jones, a home collection that’ll drop Sept. 28 at 10 a.m ET. The daughter of a seamstress, Zeta-Jones knows a thing or two about making a home look chic.

"I can't wait for everyone to see Casa Zeta-Jones. I am thrilled to bring my home and bedding line to QVC," she said in a statement. "This is a project I have been passionate about and working on for years now, and I am delighted to share it with QVC customers.

QVC Executive Vice President of Merchandising Doug Howe seems to be smitten with her taste. “We have been truly impressed not only by Catherine’s luxurious design aesthetic, but her keen eye for detail as well," he said in a statement. "Her dedication to perfection is evident in even the smallest details of each item, and we are confident our customers will be both enthralled by her collection and amazed at the ease with which it transforms the home."

So what will the collection include? The first launch will feature bath towels, bedding, rugs, and table linens, all of which will take inspiration from the actress's Welsh heritage. Additionally, Zeta-Jones is said to have taken cues from her life as a star, referencing Old Hollywood for a touch of “luxury, opulence, functionality, and versatility.”

Chic!