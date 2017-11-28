Catherine Zeta-Jones in Baby Pink Is Just Your Typical Off-Duty Runway Model

Thanks to Catherine Zeta-Jones, we’re now in the mood to dress to the nines next time we travel home for the holidays.

Forget sweatpants and Crocs (they’re back) because this week the 48-year-old actress upped the ante of her travel style as she arrived at New York’s JFK airport from her Thanksgiving vacation in Bermuda dressed like an Old Havana film star.

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Zeta-Jones flew with her husband Michael Douglas and their kids, Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14; however, it’s her head-to-toe look that caught our attention. Channeling Chanel’s Cuba-theme resort 2017 collection (throwback), the star turned to a pastel pink blazer with white trousers, a matching floral blouse, and accessories that completed the subdued color palette.

Those pink sneakers with a little poof? Also a win.

She took to Instagram just several days ago to share a family photo from Bermuda, where they spent the holiday together.

Happy Thanksgiving from Bermuda!! A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Looks like the island vibes influenced her look.