Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones's Son Grow Up in This Touching Home Video Montage

Yes, Catherine Zeta-Jones is a celebrated actress, an Oscar winner, and a home goods designer, but at her core, the 47-year-old is the embarrassingly devoted mom you’ve always wanted.

The Chicago star got nostalgic on Tuesday when she posted a sentimental look back at the life of her son, Dylan, who turned 17.

Zeta-Jones’s moving montage, set to The Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up,” highlights Dylan’s creative side and features clips of the teen playing guitar, channeling his inner Tom Cruise (Risky Business style), moonwalking, and essentially dancing and jamming his way through a fun-filled childhood.

“Don't ˋSTART ME UP' on how much I love you,” Zeta-Jones cleverly captioned the clip, “Dylan, you are truly a remarkable young man. You are the joy of my life. 17 years old today! Happy Birthday sweetheart @dy1and.”

Catherine and Michael Douglas’s daughter, Carys, celebrated her 14th birthday in April, and you know CZJ gave it her all:

Michael’s birthday is next month, so stay tuned!

