Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance for Date Night

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been together for years, but it isn't too often that we see them grace the red carpet together, so Wednesday night was a special treat.

The star couple made an appearance at the Actor's Fund Career Transition for Dancers 2017 Jubilee Gala in N.Y.C., and they could not have looked more adorable as they posed for the cameras.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The duo held hands as they walked down the carpet in formal outfits. Zeta-Jones opted for a black gown with a keyhole neckline detail, and she accessorized with a gold bracelet and statement earrings. Douglas, on the other hand, wore a navy suit and tie.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas are coming up on their 17th wedding anniversary this November, and Zeta-Jones regularly posts sweet photos of her and Douglas on her Instagram.

Ship shape. A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 1, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Too cute for words.