Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Dial Up the Heat in Steamy TBT

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married for nearly 17 years now, so they aren’t exactly the buzziest new couple. That being said, it seems things are just as steamy as ever between the actor pair.

Zeta-Jones celebrated Throwback Thursday with a photo collage of her and her longtime hubby engaging in “a little lovin’ and dancin.’”

In the romantic montage (below), the Side Effects actress wears a ruffled tank top while her Wall Street counterpart dons a pale apricot-hued polo and reflective shades. Zeta-Jones wraps her arms around Douglas’s neck, holding him close in each photo. In turn, the actor grins at his ladylove, appearing to kiss her neck in one particularly passionate shot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXDoLZ9gbSq/?taken-by=catherinezetajones A little lovin' and dancin' #TBT A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

STRAIGHT FIIIIIIRE.

In addition to maintaining a years-long marriage, the show biz duo is responsible for raising two charming teens: Dylan, 16, and Carys, 14.

RELATED: There’s No Date Night Like a Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Date Night

Clearly, the flame is still burning for the Hollywood lovebirds.