Catherine Zeta-Jones's Anniversary Message for Michael Douglas Confirms That Love Is Real

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

It's been 17 years, and these two are still as happy and in love as ever.

Yesterday was Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas's wedding anniversary, and the 48-year-old actress marked the big day with a touching Instagram post dedicated to her loving husband and the father of her two kids.

These two lovebirds tied the knot in 2000 in a lavish ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C., and Zeta-Jones shared a gorgeous throwback picture to remember the beautiful day 17 years later. The Chicago star took to Instagram to post an image of herself and Douglas walking down the aisle, writing that "17 years ago today, I said 'I do' to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son."

She went on to say she didn't think life could get any better than that day, but it did: "Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York." Now that's true love, people!

In a year that's been wrought with break-ups, it warms our heart to see this couple still going strong. Here's to many more years of love between Zeta-Jones and Douglas!