Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Daughter Looks So Grown Up at Michael Kors

What’s up with all the celebrity children at New York Fashion Week this season? First, Kaia Gerber made her runway debut at Calvin Klein. Then, Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, wore a red gown on the Sherri Hill runway. And now, the action’s going down at Michael Kors.

On Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones air-kissed and greeted fellow A-list stars Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts at the Michael Kors show. The 47-year-old actress looked fabulous in a sleeveless LBD with a rectangular clutch and perfectly straightened black hair. Zeta-Jones alone would have gotten our attention, but her plus one made us realize how quickly time flies.

The proud mom of two arrived with Carys Zeta Douglas, her 14-year-old daughter with Michael Douglas. Brace for it: She’s gorgeous. The teenager looked put-together in a brocade yellow and gold miniskirt with a long-sleeve off-the-shoulder black top and the same clutch as her mom. For their mother-daughter moment, they posed for the cameras, and something tells us Mom has taught Carys a thing or two about life in the public eye.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After all, she not only looks like Mom but photographs just like her too. Will she be the next Kaia Gerber, or perhaps a certified actress like her star parents? Only time will tell.