Catherine Zeta-Jones's Children Are Always Camera-Ready, Even on a Roller Coaster

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
July 13, 2017 @ 4:00 PM

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’s kids seem to be taking after their actor parents in all the best possible ways.

On Thursday, Mom posted a truly confounding photo of her 16-year-old son, Dylan, and her 14-year-old daughter, Carys. The snap in question shows the sibling pair posing for a photo while riding a roller coaster.

Caught mid-ride, the Douglas teens each sweep an arm up to rest on the back of their respective heads and place the other against their chin—it’s somewhere between the thinking face emoji :thinking: and the hand motions when voguing à la Madonna.

“300 feet up in the air, completely upside down, @dy1andand @Carys.douglas are camera ready!!! #TBT,” the actress captioned the throwback photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWfg2NXgbb7/?hl=en&taken-by=catherinezetajones

300 feet up in the air, completely upside down, @dy1and and @Carys.douglas are camera ready!!! #TBT

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones Throws It Back with Old School Family Photo

Color us impressed by the pure logistics of this image. A modeling career may very well be in the cards for the sibling duo.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top