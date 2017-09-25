Catherine Zeta-Jones's Birthday Message to Michael Douglas Is a Throwback to One of Their Very First Dates

One of Hollywood’s longest-standing celebrity couples, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, are celebrating 17 years of marriage this November—but first, they have another important personal holiday to observe: their birthday!

That’s right, Michael and Catherine were serendipitously born on the same day. Douglas turns 73 this year, while Zeta-Jones rings in 48.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Insta on the morning of their shared birthday to post a glamorous throwback from one of their “early dates”—judging by CZJ’s barely-there brows and hefty cross pendant, we’re thinking late '90s.

“One of our early dates, a boxing fight in Vegas!” Zeta-Jones began her heartfelt caption. “You got me at round one. Happy Birthday, darling.”

The actor pair shares two teenage children: Dylan Michael, 17, and Carys Zeta, 14—both of whom appear to be on the road to Instagram stardom:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVNGXh0F2FT/?taken-by=dy1and Life is just smoke and mirrors A post shared by Dylan Douglas (@dy1and) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BY_q_qulfoQ/?taken-by=carys.douglas thank you<3 @michaelkors A post shared by Carys Zeta (@carys.douglas) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

It’s a big day, Catherine and Michael! We hope you celebrate accordingly—and all that jazz …