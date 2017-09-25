Catherine Zeta-Jones's Birthday Message to Michael Douglas Is a Throwback to One of Their Very First Dates

One of Hollywood’s longest-standing celebrity couples, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, are celebrating 17 years of marriage this November—but first, they have another important personal holiday to observe: their birthday!
That’s right, Michael and Catherine were serendipitously born on the same day. Douglas turns 73 this year, while Zeta-Jones rings in 48.
The Oscar-winning actress took to Insta on the morning of their shared birthday to post a glamorous throwback from one of their “early dates”—judging by CZJ’s barely-there brows and hefty cross pendant, we’re thinking late '90s.
“One of our early dates, a boxing fight in Vegas!” Zeta-Jones began her heartfelt caption. “You got me at round one. Happy Birthday, darling.”
The actor pair shares two teenage children: Dylan Michael, 17, and Carys Zeta, 14—both of whom appear to be on the road to Instagram stardom:
It’s a big day, Catherine and Michael! We hope you celebrate accordingly—and all that jazz …