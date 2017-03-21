Cate Blanchett's Hair Has Officially Entered Bob Status

There are bobs and then there are bobs. In the world of Hollywood haircuts were lobs have been one of the reigning styles for the past year, when a new celeb cut is labeled a bob, it’s usually just flirting on the shorter side of a lob.

But, Cate Blanchett’s new hairstyle demonstrates what a real bob looks like. The 47-year-old actress was spotted on the streets of New York yesterday with a significantly shorter, ear-grazing cut that appears slightly blonder than her recent rose gold shade.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Blanchett is no stranger to making dramatic hair changes whether they’re planned or the mood happens to strike. The last time the actress had a bob was just over a year ago when she made the bold move of cutting her hair into a bob right before walking the 2016 Oscars red carpet. Needless to say, her spot on every best-dressed list that night was proof that the impulse hair makeover payed off.

