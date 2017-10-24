Cate Blanchett Thinks the Concept of Anti-Aging Can Be Eradicated

Isabel Jones
Oct 24, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

On Monday evening, Cate Blanchett arrived at the third annual InStyle Awards and accepted the well-deserved Style Icon Award.

Of course, it takes more than just looking the part to be a true style icon—which Blanchett, 48, absolutely did in a plunging red and navy striped Givenchy gown.

The Oscar winner, who addressed sexual assault in her eloquent acceptance speech, spoke to InStyle during the evening’s festivities and shared her take on an oft touched upon subject in the film industry: aging.

While discussing the topic, the actress opened up about her philosophy on "anti-aging": “I think to eradicate that concept from the way we talk about beauty—particularly for women. It’s kind of an oxymoron when we talk about what life is all about," she told us. "It’s about doing the best with what you got in the time you have.”

As for her style icon status, the Australian actress maintains that she dresses for one person only: herself. “I don’t really dress to please other people,” she told InStyle. “You sort of wear what you like. You run the gauntlet a bit on the red carpet. People feel that what they wear people has to liked, but that’s not a real concern of mine. I love it.”

Cate, are you accepting applications for the Blanchett School of Life? We’re eager to enroll.

Watch her share her take on personal style and the concept of "anti-aging" in the video at top.

Show Transcript

Hi, I'm Kate Blanchett and I'm InStyle. [MUSIC] [APPLAUSE] Well I went to [UNKNOWN] first collection at Givenchy and was really bowled over. I think what Ricardo was doing was fantastic and she's just taken it to In her own really clear, fantastic direction, and I don't know. It depends on who you speak to. [LAUGH] I mean, I don't really dress to please other people. You sort of just wear what you like and you run the gauntlet of being on the red carpet. People feel that what they wear has to be liked, but that's no real concern of mine. I sort of, I love it and Well I went to a to the Korean's today and was scrubbed within an inch of my maybe that has something to do being a bit relaxed I think always helps. I think to a [UNKNOWN] that concept from you know we talk about beauty particularly for woman. It's a, I mean it's a bit of an oxymoron when you consider what life is all about. So, it's, this is doing the best of what you've got you know and the time you have. Weirdest beauty product, it was probably today, there was a some sort of salad on my face today that had probably mostly cucumber but that's not that weird. Look it's an incredible honor and you know, it's a very eclectic bunch that are being honored tonight. Cuz you know it, it's, there's so many people in the fashion industry that go towards making the point end look good so yeah, it's a very long.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!