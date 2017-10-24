Cate Blanchett Thinks the Concept of Anti-Aging Can Be Eradicated

On Monday evening, Cate Blanchett arrived at the third annual InStyle Awards and accepted the well-deserved Style Icon Award.

Of course, it takes more than just looking the part to be a true style icon—which Blanchett, 48, absolutely did in a plunging red and navy striped Givenchy gown.

The Oscar winner, who addressed sexual assault in her eloquent acceptance speech, spoke to InStyle during the evening’s festivities and shared her take on an oft touched upon subject in the film industry: aging.

While discussing the topic, the actress opened up about her philosophy on "anti-aging": “I think to eradicate that concept from the way we talk about beauty—particularly for women. It’s kind of an oxymoron when we talk about what life is all about," she told us. "It’s about doing the best with what you got in the time you have.”

As for her style icon status, the Australian actress maintains that she dresses for one person only: herself. “I don’t really dress to please other people,” she told InStyle. “You sort of wear what you like. You run the gauntlet a bit on the red carpet. People feel that what they wear people has to liked, but that’s not a real concern of mine. I love it.”

Cate, are you accepting applications for the Blanchett School of Life? We’re eager to enroll.

Watch her share her take on personal style and the concept of "anti-aging" in the video at top.