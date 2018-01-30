Carrie Underwood Was Pulled Over for Speeding, and She Tweeted Everything That Happened

Let's not sugarcoat it, Carrie Underwood is having a rough year.

The singer is in recovery from a gruesome fall—which required her to undergo surgery and get 40 to 50 stitches in her face—but her bad luck has unfortunately not ended there. On Monday, Underwood tweeted to her fans that she ran into another snag, only this time, the police were involved.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"Well, it happened today," she began. "After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry."

Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 29, 2018

Underwood said she hasn't had run-ins for speeding before, but it's not clear whether or not she was able to go without a traffic ticket this time. Back in 2013, she joked about her husband Mike Fisher getting pulled over for a speeding violation, but now their roles have been reversed.

Ok...so, Mr. "I'm gonna star a driving school in Nashville" just got us pulled over for going 56 in a 45. Just sayin... — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 10, 2013

Sounds like Jesus taking the wheel wouldn't be the worst idea after all.

