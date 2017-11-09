See all of Carrie Underwood's Gorgeous Looks from the 2017 CMAs

When it comes to hosting the Country Music Awards, Carrie Underwood isn't afraid of an outfit change. Throughout the night she stunned in a slew of gorgeous ensembles, starting with a showstopping off-the-shoulder cobalt gown on the red carpet—but this was only the beginning.

During the show she changed a total of eight times! Yes, eight. We're tired just thinking about it. For her opening monologue with co-host Brad Paisley, she wore a showstopping sparkling red gown. The eye-catching number featured a floor-length cape and a sheer high-slit that showed off her legs and the bodysuit underneath.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's Emotional In Memoriam Performance

From there the whirlwind changes picked up. We saw her in a structural mini and two more another sheer caped looks. One of the gowns was a black, green, and blue embroidered number, while another was a dazzling sequined dress that needed no Kira Kira app to sparkle. She also turned heads during her very memorable In Memoriam segment in a ethereal white gown.

But those aren't all the looks. Scroll down to see what she wore while she hosting the show for the tenth year in a row.