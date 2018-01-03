Carrie Underwood Poses with Below Deck Alum One Month After Needing More Than 40 Stitches 

Carrie Underwood revealed she needed forty stitches after a scary fall in November, but you wouldn't notice it in this picture that was taken just a month after her accident.

Today, a photo of her with Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang surfaced, and Underwood looks just as gorgeous as ever despite warning fans that she might "not look quite the same." In the shot, which was taken on December 12, Underwood poses with Gang after they did a workout class together.

"Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER!” Gang wrote alongside a photo of the two of them in workout gear.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD... she is adorable and so gracious... LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

After Underwood's fans pointed out that she was injured, Gang replied on December 13 saying that she had "no clue" she was hurt, adding that she "looked amazing." It's worth noting that Underwood's face is angled away from the camera, so the stitches may have been on her left side.

In mid-November, Underwood revealed that she had broken her wrist and was recovering, but she only revealed the extent of her injuries yesterday. "There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in the note, obtained by People. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” continued Underwood, who also announced she is back in the studio to record new music. “I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”