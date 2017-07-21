Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Killer Body in a No Filter Bikini Instagram

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim, with InStyle, I'm here with celebrity trainer and author of the 4 x 4 Diet, Erin Oprea. Hello, how are you? Wonderful. How are you? And today, you're gonna show us how to get abs like Carrie Underwood.>> We're gonna get ready for bikini season. Let's do it. All right. So what is this move? I'm scared of it. So this one you can do with or without weights So here we have a ten-pound dumbbell. You're gonna lay on your back. Take the weight back behind your head. As you come up, you're gonna bring one leg up and get a good crunch. Take it down. Take it back behind your head. Crunch up. And now we're joking. This is serious. This is awesome. I feel this already and I've done three. You're doing good, though. Alright, let's switch legs. So now we're going to do the other leg. You want to go for 10 to 12 reps on each leg. 10-12 reps, and then how many times a week do you recommend doing this exercise? You can do this two to three times a week, just don't do them back to back. So now we're going to do it with both, so keep both legs flat on the ground, take the weight straight above your head, you're going to sit straight up tall, reach for the ceiling, and come down slow. You want to give yourself about a five second count to go down to the bottom, and then shoot it straight back up and down slow. So here you want to do another 10 to 12 reps. After you finish each leg. After each leg. This is the little killer at the end. This is the little final burn. I love it. [MUSIC] There we go. Nice. Awesome job. Thank you. That was good. [SOUND] Great move for bikini season. Absolutely. Thank you.