Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Killer Body in a No Filter Bikini Instagram

July 21, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
Looking good, Carrie Underwood! The country star took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure while on vacation at the lake with her family, and it's all the fitspo you'll ever need.
In the photo, Underwood poses on the lakeshore wearing an orange swimsuit from her Calia by Carrie line, and while we can't stop staring at her abs, her suit is definitely eye-catching, too. The adorable two-piece features a triangle halter top ($45; caliastudio.com) and coordinating bottoms ($35; caliastudio.com), both with subtle, sexy lace detailing. And the best part? They're both available in all sizes online and it comes in a blue version if orange isn't your color. Win!
Alongside the photo she wrote: "Lake = @caliabycarrie swimsuit = Happiness and love for time with family and friends = Summertime is all about love...love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment! Get out there and relax! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ PS: #NoFilter."
Underwood is definitely doing summer right.
[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim, with InStyle, I'm here with celebrity trainer and author of the 4 x 4 Diet, Erin Oprea. Hello, how are you? Wonderful. How are you? And today, you're gonna show us how to get abs like Carrie Underwood.>> We're gonna get ready for bikini season. Let's do it. All right. So what is this move? I'm scared of it. So this one you can do with or without weights So here we have a ten-pound dumbbell. You're gonna lay on your back. Take the weight back behind your head. As you come up, you're gonna bring one leg up and get a good crunch. Take it down. Take it back behind your head. Crunch up. And now we're joking. This is serious. This is awesome. I feel this already and I've done three. You're doing good, though. Alright, let's switch legs. So now we're going to do the other leg. You want to go for 10 to 12 reps on each leg. 10-12 reps, and then how many times a week do you recommend doing this exercise? You can do this two to three times a week, just don't do them back to back. So now we're going to do it with both, so keep both legs flat on the ground, take the weight straight above your head, you're going to sit straight up tall, reach for the ceiling, and come down slow. You want to give yourself about a five second count to go down to the bottom, and then shoot it straight back up and down slow. So here you want to do another 10 to 12 reps. After you finish each leg. After each leg. This is the little killer at the end. This is the little final burn. I love it. [MUSIC] There we go. Nice. Awesome job. Thank you. That was good. [SOUND] Great move for bikini season. Absolutely. Thank you.