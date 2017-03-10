See Birthday Girl Carrie Underwood's Most Lovable Mommy Snaps

BY: Josephine Cusumano

Today, we won't be finding static on the radio: It's Carrie Underwood's 34th birthday! The American Idol-turned country superstar is already kicking off her year with a dazzling start with a nomination for best country solo performance at the Grammy Awards in February. What's more, she and husband Mike Fisher's son Isaiah recently turned 2!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRCQWqmlh7O/?taken-by=carrieunderwood

Between nationwide tours and her fashion line, Calia by Carrie, Underwood still manages to make time for her family, documenting her adorable "mom life" snaps on Instagram. Whether she's taking her little man for walks in the park, or training his already talented singing voice, this working mom makes the most of her busy schedule.

We're celebrating Underwood's birthday by looking back at her most lovable family photos dating back to Isaiah's birth. Happy birthday, Carrie!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRBsLfKF6x5/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ0w5qfFOZB/

Yes, Jesus loves us...

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPOe97HDnSA/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNcyCoMDDCb/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMup8MejcOP/

Enjoy it, baby boy...when you're an adult, sticking your face in the bowl to lick the bottom is "frowned upon."

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMDNICajGMB/

The boy taking in NYC...❤️

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLBzfs3jV_A/

I call this photo: Sesame OD #sesameplace

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ5ckvKD4RP/

"I'll take the dirt road...it's all I know. I've been walking it for years, it's gone where I need to go..." ❤️

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BI-OEUvDvBs/

Some mornings, pants are optional...even when the fedora is not. Just kidding, we had a blowout. #KeepingItReal #momlife

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIGn4CSDtXJ/

He soaks in the sunshine...and I realize that he is mine... 🌞☀️🌞 I don't deserve such sweetness! #blessed #momlife

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFJhDl2rqjr/

Plans for today: snuggle with this handsome guy. That is all. Pretty sure it's going to be a great day! #happymothersday

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDKMs0Arqqg/

Can't a mom just go to the bathroom in peace?

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

While Mommy was at work today, the little man made a new friend!

A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

How we spent our Sunday...my man and my lil' monkey! He was watching cartoons...the kiddo, that is...not the hubby!

A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Sometimes we just have to make it work! #StayThePath @caliabycarrie #workout #fitness #trainingwithbaby #fitmom

A video posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Oh, just playing my piano in my blazer in the yard...

A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

My boys...checking out the world through the bus window.

A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Isaiah's first band rehearsal...as you can see he & his daddy were totally into it! #naptime #earmuffs #sweetdreams

A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

The Predators are in the playoffs! Just waiting to get called up! #PutMeInCoach

A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

