See Birthday Girl Carrie Underwood's Most Lovable Mommy Snaps

Today, we won't be finding static on the radio: It's Carrie Underwood's 34th birthday! The American Idol-turned country superstar is already kicking off her year with a dazzling start with a nomination for best country solo performance at the Grammy Awards in February. What's more, she and husband Mike Fisher's son Isaiah recently turned 2!

Between nationwide tours and her fashion line, Calia by Carrie, Underwood still manages to make time for her family, documenting her adorable "mom life" snaps on Instagram. Whether she's taking her little man for walks in the park, or training his already talented singing voice, this working mom makes the most of her busy schedule.

We're celebrating Underwood's birthday by looking back at her most lovable family photos dating back to Isaiah's birth. Happy birthday, Carrie!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ0w5qfFOZB/ Yes, Jesus loves us... A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:46am PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMDNICajGMB/ The boy taking in NYC...❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 26, 2016 at 7:45pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLBzfs3jV_A/ I call this photo: Sesame OD #sesameplace A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 1, 2016 at 10:10am PDT

While Mommy was at work today, the little man made a new friend! A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 25, 2016 at 5:45pm PST

I used to watch the news in the mornings. Now I sit in the floor with my cup of coffee and this munchkin and sing the "Hot Dog" song! I think like it better this way! #whodathought #bestwaytostarttheday A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 14, 2016 at 4:39am PST

How we spent our Sunday...my man and my lil' monkey! He was watching cartoons...the kiddo, that is...not the hubby! A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 27, 2015 at 7:54pm PST

When your post-workout stretch turns you into a human jungle gym...#StayThePath @caliabycarrie #fitness #workout #fitmom #HealthyLifestyle A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 24, 2015 at 9:01am PST

Sometimes we just have to make it work! #StayThePath @caliabycarrie #workout #fitness #trainingwithbaby #fitmom A video posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 24, 2015 at 8:44am PST

Baby kisses are the best thing in the world...I'm so thankful for my sweet angel. He makes my life better in every way! #SoInLove #MomLife #Slobber A video posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 9, 2015 at 6:38pm PST

Sometimes you have to work your baby into your workout...but that's ok because the world is your playground! #MonkeyBars #WorkoutAnywhere @caliabycarrie #StayThePath A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 27, 2015 at 8:53am PDT

Oh, just playing my piano in my blazer in the yard... A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 26, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

My boys...checking out the world through the bus window. A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 1, 2015 at 12:32pm PDT

Isaiah's first band rehearsal...as you can see he & his daddy were totally into it! #naptime #earmuffs #sweetdreams A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 6, 2015 at 6:39pm PDT