See Birthday Girl Carrie Underwood's Most Lovable Mommy Snaps

Today, we won't be finding static on the radio: It's Carrie Underwood's 34th birthday! The American Idol-turned country superstar is already kicking off her year with a dazzling start with a nomination for best country solo performance at the Grammy Awards in February. What's more, she and husband Mike Fisher's son Isaiah recently turned 2!
Between nationwide tours and her fashion line, Calia by Carrie, Underwood still manages to make time for her family, documenting her adorable "mom life" snaps on Instagram. Whether she's taking her little man for walks in the park, or training his already talented singing voice, this working mom makes the most of her busy schedule.
We're celebrating Underwood's birthday by looking back at her most lovable family photos dating back to Isaiah's birth. Happy birthday, Carrie!
