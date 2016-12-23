Carrie Fisher Reportedly Suffers Massive Heart Attack on Flight

This article originally appeared on People . For more stories like this, visit people.com .

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has suffered a massive heart attack.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, Fisher was spotted being rushed to the hospital.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Fisher is in critical condition.

An LAX airport onlooker tells PEOPLE he spotted emergency workers assisting Fisher after they got her off the plane.

“It was scary. There was a team of about six emergency workers pushing her out in a stretcher. She had an oxygen mask on and they were yelling at people to get out of the way as they pushed her through,” says the witness.

The actress has been in London filming the U.K. sitcom Catastrophe. Costar and co-creator Sharon Horgan shared an image of the duo on Instagram last week, captioning the playful photo “me, General Leia and Kylo Ren’s hand on the set of #catastrophe3.

After news broke, former costars and friends took to social media to send their prayers and best wishes to the iconic star.

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

So much love being sent to you @carrieffisher — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

Fisher recently published a memoir, The Princess Diarist, about her time on the set of the iconic first Star Wars film.

She previously starred in an autobiographical one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, that was also turned into a book and HBO special. It details her past struggles with alcohol and drugs including LSD, pills and cocaine.

The actress shares one daughter, actress Billie Lourd, with ex Bryan Lourd.

TMZ was first to report the news.