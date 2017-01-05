We Want to Frame Carrie Fisher's Makeup Chart From Star Wars

We haven't really read through every single page of the latest Merriam-Webster edition, but we're pretty sure if you look up the term "fierce beauty" in the dictionary, a photo of Carrie Fisher would show up in the description. The star was every bit as talented and strong as she was gorgeous, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't still reeling from both her and her mother Debbie Reynolds's recent passing. Her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars epic couldn't have been more fitting, and she was every bit the rebel, right down to her trademark double-bun updo—in developing the look, George Lucas was inspired by women in the Mexican Revolution. "I was working very hard to create something different that wasn't fashion," Lucas previously told Time. "I went with a kind of Southwestern Pancho Villa woman revolutionary look, which is what that was. The buns are basically from turn-of-the-century Mexico."

During a recent Instagram stalk, we came across the London Cosmetics Museum account, which is an online archive of vintage cosmetics, ads, and general moments in makeup history curated by UK-based makeup artist Xabier Celaya. In particular, the face chart and makeup notes he posted of Princess Leia's look from The Empire Strikes Back were items we immediately wanted printed out, framed, and mounted on our walls.

The handiwork was that of makeup artist Kay Freeborn, who worked on Star Wars: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. Her husband and fellow makeup artist Stuart Freeborn developed the overall look for the original films, and is often referred to as the "grandfather of modern makeup design" for his innovations in the series. Though most of the products used on Leia have changed in formulation or color since their time on the set, we especially loved Freeborn's notes about Fisher's highlight and shadow, proving the star rocked a mean contour long before the social media realm, not to mention the fact that the Clinique Clarifying Lotion 1 ($15; clinique.com) she used to prep the star's skin has long held a place in our hearts and medicine cabinets.

When Fisher reprised her role as Leia in 2015's The Force Awakens, she made the conscious decision to wear less makeup on-screen. "I've seen pictures of myself with makeup on, and I look like one of those women who look like they're wearing makeup so they can look young, and I don't think that's good. They have all these products now called—wait, what's it called, it's my favorite—youth suppressant, or age go away, they don't work." she previously told Time. "I didn't wear a lot of makeup to begin with, and I was always—you have to be very careful with that stuff. It really annoys me that I'm vain, but unfortuately I haven't been able to discard that tendency." The fact that she's real, relatable, and always incorporates a little tongue-in-cheek humor are among the countless reasons we miss the star.