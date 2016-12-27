Carrie Fisher, Iconic Star Wars Actress, Passes Away at Age 60

The highly celebrated Carrie Fisher—best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series—died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to a statement released by her daughter, Billie Lourd. She was 60 years old.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” says the message, which was shared by the family's spokesperson to People.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

The star was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 when she went into cardiac arrest following a massive heart attack. After the plane landed in California, Fisher was spotted being rushed to the hospital and reports suggested that she was in critical condition. She had been in London filming the U.K. sitcom Catastrophe.

Seemingly destined for show business, Fisher was born in Beverly Hills, Calif., and is the daughter of Eddie Fisher (who passed away in 2010) and actress Debbie Reynolds.

Aside from her storied film career, she also starred in an autobiographical one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, that was also turned into a book and HBO special. Fisher recently published a memoir, The Princess Diarist, about her time on the set of the iconic first Star Wars film.

VIDEO: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

Fisher is survived by Lourd, her 24-year-old daughter with former partner Bryan Lourd.

RELATED: Carrie Fisher Had an “Intense” Real-Life Romance with Harrison Ford

We wish her family and friends all the best in this difficult time.