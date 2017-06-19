Carrie Fisher Had Heroin and Cocaine in Her System When She Died, Toxicology Report Says

Carrie Fisher's official toxicology report was released today, and it shed light on the circumstances surrounding the actress's death at age 60 last December.

According to documents obtained by People from the Los Angeles County coroner's office, the Star Wars actress had cocaine, methadone, ethanol, and opiates in her system when she died. The report also said that Fisher had a "remote exposure to MDMA."

“The exposure to cocaine took place sometime approximately in the last 72 hours of the sample that was obtained,” the report stated.

Last Friday, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office revealed Fisher’s death was caused by sleep apnea and other undetermined factors. Despite the fact that Fisher had drugs in her system, it is still unclear if the substances were ultimately responsible for her death.

“Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death," the report stated. “The manner of death has been ruled undetermined."

After the report's release, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd released a profound statement on how her mom's tragic passing is a lesson for those who struggle with addictions and mental illness.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it," Lourd wrote. "She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases."

“She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles," the statement continued.

Lourd went on to encourage people to take positive action. "Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure," she said. "Love you Momby.”