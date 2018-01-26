Carrie Fisher Is Nominated for a Grammy, a Year After Her Death

Carrie Fisher tragically passed away in late 2016, but the Star Wars icon is up for a Grammy more than a year after her death. Fisher was nominated posthumously for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for her narration of her autobiography, The Princess Diarist.

The actress, who died on Dec. 27, 2016 after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles, received the Grammy nomination in November 2017, almost a full year after her death.

The Princess Diarist, Fisher’s autobiography, was published on Nov. 22, 2016. The memoir revisits the journals that Fisher kept while filming the first Star Wars movie, revealing behind-the-scenes info about the cast, including the secret relationship between Fisher and co-star Harrison Ford.

The actress recorded the memoir with her daughter Billie Lourd, recounting passages from her unearthed diaries on the now Grammy-nominated spoken word album.

Tune in to the 2018 Grammys on Sunday, Jan. 28 to see if Fisher receives one final honor.