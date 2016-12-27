Mark Hamill, Elizabeth Banks, and More Pay Tribute to the Late Carrie Fisher

Iconic Star Wars actress and Hollywood legend Carrie Fisher passed away on Tuesday following a massive heart attack last week.

Fisher's daughter, Scream Queens star Billie Lourd, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement that read, “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

It goes without saying, countless celebrities looked up to Fisher and were devastated to hear of her passing—especially those who have worked closely with the actress in the past.

Take a look at those who've paid tribute to Princess Leia, aka General Organa in The Force Awakens, from Anna Kendrick and Fisher's Twitter rival William Shatner, to Elizabeth Banks and Mark Hamill (who played her character's brother, Luke Skywalker, in the Star Wars franchise).

Mark Hamill:

Debbie Reynolds (Fisher's mother):

Anna Kendrick:

Heartbroken. Fucking heartbroken. #carriefisher #legend A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:09am PST

William Shatner:

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Stephen Fry:

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

Elizabeth Banks:

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

Millie Bobby Brown:

Rip to this amazing woman You have had an incredible life. I have be honored to watch it. ❤️️ #rip A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:27am PST

Lupita Nyong'o:

Sweet Carrie. A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST

Kris Jenner: