Mark Hamill, Elizabeth Banks, and More Pay Tribute to the Late Carrie Fisher

Iconic Star Wars actress and Hollywood legend Carrie Fisher passed away on Tuesday following a massive heart attack last week.
Fisher's daughter, Scream Queens star Billie Lourd, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement that read, “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
It goes without saying, countless celebrities looked up to Fisher and were devastated to hear of her passing—especially those who have worked closely with the actress in the past.
VIDEO: 5 Reasons to See 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'
Take a look at those who've paid tribute to Princess Leia, aka General Organa in The Force Awakens, from Anna Kendrick and Fisher's Twitter rival William Shatner, to Elizabeth Banks and Mark Hamill (who played her character's brother, Luke Skywalker, in the Star Wars franchise).
RELATED: Carrie Fisher On Her "Intense" Real-Life Romance with Harrison Ford
Mark Hamill:
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
Debbie Reynolds (Fisher's mother):
Anna Kendrick:
William Shatner:
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
Stephen Fry:
She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher
— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016
Elizabeth Banks:
#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016
Millie Bobby Brown:
Lupita Nyong'o:
Kris Jenner: