Witness Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynold's Intimate Bond in Their HBO Documentary Trailer

If you have a super close relationship with your mother, then you can totally relate to the dynamic between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Before the duo's unexpected passing, they worked on a documentary for HBO together. And the first trailer for it has just been released.

A "story of the family's complicated love" is how Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is described in a first look from People. Though the film surely defies a singular definition, "an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity" is a pretty perfect summation. The almost two-minute trailer is full of Reynolds and Fisher's amusing and clever conversations, as well as some truly heartfelt moments that make us miss the twosome even more.

The documentary runs 95 minutes and was filmed in both 2014 and 2015, as the Singing in the Rain actress prepared to receive the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement award from her daughter. Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom are the film's directors.

Footage from the archives of both of their lives is featured as are vintage films of their family. The mother-daughter pair shared a compound in Beverly Hills: one of the documentary's points of focus.

Watch the first trailer by clicking on the video at top. Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will debut on HBO at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 7.