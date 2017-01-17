Carolina Herrera's New Fragrance Is Stiletto-Shaped, and Karlie Kloss-Approved

Give a woman the right shoe, and she can conquer the world. That's the mindset Carolina Herrera, daughter Carolina Herrera de Baez, and perfumer Louise Turner kept when developing the label's new scent, Good Girl, which comes housed in a high heel-shaped flacon. With supermodel Karlie Kloss as its face, the scent is a tongue-in-cheek play on what the term "good girl" actually embodies, and uses the designer herself as its muse. "It's very much built around the idea of Mrs. Herrera, who is this impossibly chic, elegant woman, with a bit of a naughty edge. She has this wicked sense of humor, which you only really see once you get to know her, and a surprising wild side," Kloss tells InStyle, waxing poetic over throwback images of the designer at Studio 54 in its heyday. "The whole idea is very much about the duality of being ladylike and elegant, but also having fun. It's not boring to be a good girl—it's the opposite, because if you're seen as a good girl, then you can get away with just about anything." And nothing drives that point home quite like a sharp stiletto heel ready to kick some cracks into the glass ceiling.

No joke—it's probably the sassiest bottle we've seen to date, and Kloss agrees. "The design is really special, and there has never been a fragrance bottle in this form that they've been able to make in the shape of a stiletto," she says. Another added plus: the sloped arch can also be used to hold your cell phone upright. Between formulating the juice and designing its exterior, Good Girl was a project that was over four years in the making. The timeline spans a high school career, and Good Girl has been nothing short of a hit ever since graduating to Macy's shelves this month. The notes of tuberose and jasmine serve as a nod to Herrera's iconic 212 fragrance, while elements like tonka bean, almond, and coffee keep the airy florals grounded. Check out Kloss's stunning campaign below, and find Good Girl at macys.com priced between $90 and $115 now.

