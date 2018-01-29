Cardi B's Angelic All-White Grammys Look Is So Extra

Cardi B, the woman of the moment, now and hopefully forever, arrived on the red carpet at the 60th annual Grammy awards looking angelic in a high-low structured Ashi confection.

The breakout rapper, who is expected to perform during the ceremony, told E!’s Giuliana Rancic she is a tad nervous about the evening: “Butterflies, in my stomach and vagina!” she exclaimed.

Cardi wore her long strands in a loose updo, a dazzling diamond cuff decorating her left ear. She accessorized with a delicate floral-print pair of Christian Louboutin pumps and bling galore, including her 8-carat pear-shaped diamond ring. “I really do want to get married this year,” she told Rancic, explaining that she and her fiancé (Migos’s Offset) have busy schedules with their respective album releases and want to have plenty of time to celebrate (aka party with Cardi). “We gotta do a honeymoon!” she said.

The two-time Grammy nominee's extravagant gown featured a plunging illusion neckline and lace detailing. Check out the piece's glamorous off-the-shoulder view from the back.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lester Cohen/Getty Images