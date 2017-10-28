Cardi B Just Got Engaged to Migos' Offset in Sweet Public Proposal

Cardi B is making marriage moves!

On Friday, the "Bodak Yellow" chart-topper got the surprise of a lifetime after her boyfriend, Migos' Offset, dropped a knee and proposed to her on-stage during Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia.

OFFSET JUST PROPOSED TO CARDI • #CardiB A post shared by Ari (@carditv) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

While fans went wild for the sweet gesture, they had nothing on the beaming rapper, who danced around and screamed in shock and excitement when her beau popped the big question.

She later hugged him after tearfully accepting as he slid a giant diamond sparkler on her finger.

The ring in question, a beautiful 8-Carat diamond pear, was later displayed on Offset's Instagram stories along with the caption, "She said yes."

offsetyrn / Instagram

offsetyrn / Instagram

The 25-year-old also took to Instagram to share the Instagram love for her boyfriend, whom she's been dating since earlier this year.

"Jesus Christ I'm so emotional, @offsetyrn I love you so much," she gushed alongside a photo of her showing off her ring while dressed in a metallic gold dress.

She continued, "Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me."

The "Lick" star, who shot down engagement rumors just this summer, heaped the praises on her man. "[You're] such an amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented."

She concluded her post in true Cardi fashion. "I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you," she wrote. "Let's make a lot shmoney and love together."