Bruno Mars and Cardi B Are Releasing a New Remix Together

Looks like 2018 is about to get its first anthem. Cardi B and Bruno Mars announced that they've teamed up to remix his song "Finesse," which is set to drop at midnight.

Both artists took to Instagram to announce the collaboration with a photo of the two of them dressed in colorful outfits looking pretty dope. For the single cover, Cardi B wears a green backwards hat, the largest hoop earrings maybe ever, a multi-colored bomber jacket, crop top, and high-waisted denim cut-off shorts.

Meanwhile, Mars chose a striped short-sleeve hoodie, which he wore over a long-sleeve shirt. He accessorized with two gold chains and a cross necklace. A+ outfit choices, guys.

RELATED: Proof That Cardi B Is a Style Star in the Making

"Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and me Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse," Mars wrote alongside the photo.

Cardi B shared the same photo by writing: "Oh Hey @brunomars!!!! Finesse!! Drops tonight, midnight!! ITS AMAZZZZIIIINGGG."

Thankfully, we only have a few hours to wait until the single is released, and we have a feeling it's going to be epic. In the meantime, listen to the original song below.