Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Turns N.Y.C. Subway Into a Dance Party

Further proof that if you crank up Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” anywhere...the party will come.

It’s been months since the rapper first dropped her hot track, but when someone started blasting it in a New York City subway station Sunday, everyone around looked like they were hearing it for the first time as they turned the platforms into a dance hall.

In a clip that was shared on Twitter, commuters of all ages could be seen stopping in their tracks and dancing, throwing up their hands, and rapping the lyrics in the station. If you look closely, you can even see one guy who laying/dancing on the floor and kicking up his feet to the song as well.

Cardi B, a Bronx native, set a record in October when “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” became the longest-reigning chart-topper for an unaccompanied female rapper on the Hot 100 Billboard Chart.

As for her next big hit, fans could see that happen Dec. 15, when she’s set to drop her new single “Cardier Cardi.”

Cardi B's new single #CardierCardi drops December 15th. Let's give her another #1. pic.twitter.com/Y7V7QRDGFs — CARDIER CARDI. DEC 15TH (@CardiBNews) December 1, 2017