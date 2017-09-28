Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Has Helped Triple Her Dentist's Business 

Cardi B is on the top of the music world right now, but she's not the only one benefiting from her smash hit "Bodak Yellow." The rapper's dentist is also experiencing unprecedented success thanks ever since the track dethroned Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" and reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

"Since the song ‘Bodak Yellow,’ that just went No. 1 this week, went out, things have been incredible,” Dr. Catrise Austin told TMZ. “My business has literally tripled." Part of that is due to the one lyric in particular.

RELATED: Rapper Cardi B Just Made History for Women in Music

Dr. Austin says once people hear the line “got a bag and fixed my teeth," they're often curious to find out who gave the rapper such a great smile. Cardi B is quick to let people know who her dentist is, always giving her a ringing endorsement when asked. She even gave her a shout out in a YouTube video last November.

When you have a smile that great, why not give credit where credit is due!