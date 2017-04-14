Cara Delevingne Might Have Just Shaved Her Head 

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
April 14, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
by: Erin Lukas

Last month Cara Delevingne revealed that she was going to dye her hair and shave her head sometime in the near future for her role in the upcoming film Life in a Year. “I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different," the actress and model told USA Today. "So I dyed it. Just for fun. Just to change it up.”

This week, Delevingne held up both ends of her promise. She was spotted on set with chunky cotton candy pink streaks painted throughout her icy blonde lob, which reminded us of the holographic hair trend that has been taking over our Instagram feeds. We liked what we could see, and couldn’t wait to get a better look at the pastel dye job, but it was never meant to be.

Less than 24 hours later, Delevingne teased that her big hair moment may have finally happened, and has shaved her head. She took to Instagram stories to share a snap of her fallen pink-and-blonde hair with the caption “Oh no!” She has yet to reveal the final look, but if anyone can pull off a badass buzz-cut, it’s Delevingne.

Until then, we’ll be refreshing our feeds for updates.

