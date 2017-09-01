Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom Will Co-Star in Your Next TV Obsession

When the fantastical worlds of Lord of the Rings and Valerian meet, there's sure to be on-screen fireworks. That's exactly what Amazon is promising with its new whimsically dark drama, helmed by sci-fi heavyweights Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom, which is sure to become your next binge-watching obsession.

While soon-to-be fans won't see the duo bring their acting prowess to the streaming service for a few more years, here's what we know so far: The Hollywood Reporter reports that the eight-part series, titled Carnival Row, will tell the story of "mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in the city as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population."

Delevingne will play one such creature—a "faerish refugee," named Vignette Stonemoss—while Bloom will take on the role of a police officer, named Rycroft Philostrate, who is investigating the murder of a faerie.

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Explains Why Modeling Is No Longer Her Focus

With the noir series set for release in 2019, we've got a couple of years before it becomes the new Game of Thrones. Until then, we'll be watching Delevingne transform on-screen with her upcoming films Tulip Fever and Life in a Year.